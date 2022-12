The Lancaster County Coroner's Office says Paul Donnelly, 39, died from multiple traumatic injuries.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a man found on an Ephrata roadway early on Christmas Day.

Donnelly was found at the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue on Dec. 25 just past 1 a.m.