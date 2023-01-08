Police and coroner's office investigating incident in Lancaster County

The suspicious death occurred early Sunday morning, and officials say the investigation is ongoing.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County officials are investigating a suspicious incident that left one person dead on Sunday.

According to the county coroner's office, an unidentified man was found dead in the area of Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville.

West Hempfield Township Chief of Police Lisa Layden said this appeared to be an isolated incident, and she believes there is no further danger to the public at this time.

The victim's name and information will not be released to the public at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

The West Hempfield Township Police Department asks if anyone has any relevant information regarding this incident to contact them at 717-285-5191, or the District Attorney's Office Detective Bureau, which can be reached through Lancaster County-Wide Communications at 911.