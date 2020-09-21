Police investigate shots-fired report in Lancaster

No injuries were reported, but police say they found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire and spent shell casings on the 500 block of Lafayette St.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that was reported Monday afternoon in the area of Lafayette and New Dorwart streets.

The shots were reported shortly before 1 p.m., police say.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a vehicle in the area was struck by gunfire, and officers located spent shell casings on the 500 block of Lafayette Street.

Officers remained in the area to look for additional evidence and to locate witnesses or surveillance video footage.