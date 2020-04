A 21 year-old man was taken to the hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One man was taken to the hospital after a hit and run crash on Willow Street Pike on Thursday evening.

According West Lampeter Township police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Willow Street Pike near Waters Edge Drive.

A 21 year-old bicyclist was injured and taken to the hospital.

His condition is currently unknown.