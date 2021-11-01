Police investigate hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Lancaster

A man was injured in the incident, which occurred Jan. 2 at the intersection of N. Franklin and E. King streets in the city, according to police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are continuing to investigate a suspected hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian at the intersection of N. Franklin and E. King streets on Jan. 2.

The incident occurred around 7:31 p.m., police say.

The victim, an adult male, reported he had been walking east on E. King St. and was crossing N. Franklin St. when he was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, police say.

The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene, and was last seen heading north on the 100 block of N. Franklin St., police say.

Investigators obtained surveillance video containing images of the suspect vehicle and its operator from the Lancaster County Safety Coalition and Lancaster County Prison, police say.

Video obtained from the prison showed a white four-door vehicle, possibly a newer model Chevrolet Cruze, driven by an older woman in dark pants, a teal coat, and a white cap, police say.