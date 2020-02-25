Police investigate crash involving motorcycle in Lancaster

The motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Millersville Pike Monday night, police say. A nurse driving by stopped to help the victim.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Monday night in Lancaster Township.

According to Lancaster Township Fire Police, the crash occurred around 5:58 p.m. on the 1600 block of Millersville Pike, in the area of Michelle Drive.

Police say a group of four motorcycle riders were traveling together, driving west on Millersville Pike. One of the members of the group lost control of their motorcycle, a yellow Honda 600 F4i, and collided with a 2005 Honda CR-V that was traveling in the eastbound lane.

The motorcycle then struck the back of a turquoise 1993 Dodge Stealth that was traveling in front of it, police say. The impact punctured the gas tank of the car, causing fuel to leak onto the roadway, according to police.

A nurse who was driving by stopped at the scene to provide first aid that may have saved the life of the motorcycle driver, who was injured in the crash, according to police. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

No one in the other vehicles were injured.

Fire police closed Millersville Pike at both ends of North Bausman Drive and contributory roads until 7:35 p.m. while police investigated the crash.