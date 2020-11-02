Police investigate acts of vandalism in one Lancaster County town

Vandalism in Willow Street
1 / 3
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pequea Township Police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents in the Willow Street area.
According to police, several vehicles and houses along Cobblestone Drive, Charlestown Drive, and West Penn Grant Road were damaged.
Police believe a suspect or suspects have been propelling small stones or ball bearings at windows of vehicles and houses in the area. The acts are occurring during the early morning hours.
Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Pequea Township Police immediately at (717) 664-1180.