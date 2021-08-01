Update: Police incident at Spooky Nook Sports complex in Lancaster County; multiple police, EMS units on scene

Officials say less than 12 people have been injured.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update: Police in Lancaster County are still investigating an incident at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

According to Diane Garber, Emergency Services Coordinator for East Hempfield Township, less than 12 people have been injured in this incident.

So far there is no evidence of a shooter nor any reported gunshot wounds.

Injuries appear to have been caused by trampling.

None of the injuries are reported as being life-threatening. Victims have been taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

Spooky Nook Sports issued a statement on their Facebook page saying the investigation is still ongoing and that more information will follow.

A note from Spooky Nook: There was an incident at our facility today. While the investigation is still ongoing,... Posted by Spooky Nook Sports on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Incident at Spooky Nook 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Videos shared on social media from inside the complex showed the chaos reportedly at the time of the incident.

Fight on the court turned into someone pulling out a gun, crazy pic.twitter.com/SYcSLxLsXR — Aaron Proia (@pr0ia) August 1, 2021

Previous: Multiple police and EMS units are on the scene at the Spooky Nook Sports complex in East Hempfield Township for an unknown police incident.

According to county dispatch, the call came in around 2:22 p.m. on Sunday.

There is no word yet on what the police incident is or if anyone has been injured.