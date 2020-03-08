Police in Lancaster County investigating reported sexual assault

The incident occurred in February at East Petersburg Borough Park, police say. The victim came forward on Sunday.

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigated an alleged sexual assault that occurred in February in the East Petersburg Borough Park.

The victim came forward to reported the incident on August 2, police say.

According to police, the victim reported she was walking through the park when a silver SUV pulled up next to her. A male suspect exited the vehicle, grabbed the victim by the hair, and pulled her into the back seat of the vehicle, where he sexually assaulted her, police say.

Police say the victim declined to cooperate with further investigation, so they are investigating based on the information known.