Police in Lancaster County help reunite missing rabbit with its rightful owner

Thanks to a social media post by Manheim Township Police, "Thunder" was returned to her family safe and sound

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The saga of a missing rabbit in Lancaster County has ended happily, according to Manheim Township Police.

Over the weekend, the police department was dispatched to a home on Blossom Valley Road for the report that a domesticated rabbit had been found.

After determining that the rabbit was clearly a missing pet, Officer Jason Parmer took possession of the wayward bunny and tried to find a local shelter that would take it in. None of the shelters would do so, police say.

On Saturday afternoon, the Manheim Township Police Department posted a note on social media, hoping the rabbit's owner could be located. While the post went viral over the next few hours, the owner did not come forward, so Parmer took the rabbit home with him to care for it, police said.

On Tuesday, the rabbit's owner saw the social media post and contacted the department, police say.

After verifying that the owner's claim was legitimate, the rabbit, named "Thunder," was returned, police say.

Laura Connell and her family were grateful to all of those who helped get Thunder home, police say.