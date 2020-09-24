Police identify suspect in shots-fired incident Monday in Lancaster

Marquice Gatewood, 28, allegedly shot at another man in the area of Lafayette and New Dorwart streets Monday afternoon. The victim was uninjured, but his car was hit

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are searching for the suspect in a shots-fired incident that occurred Monday in the area of Lafayette and New Dorwart streets in the city.

Marquice Gatewood, 28, was allegedly shooting at the driver of a maroon Honda Civic when the incident occurred around 12:59 p.m., police say.

The driver was uninjured, but the vehicle was struck in the bumper, hood, and front windshield, police say.

According to police, Gatewood approached the vehicle, which was parked on the 500 block of Lafayette Street, and began shooting at the victim, who was in the driver's seat. The victim reversed the vehicle on Lafayette Street and turned on New Dorwart Street, where he struck a parked vehicle.

The victim then exited the Civic and fled, while Gatewood ran off in a different direction, through rear yards toward the 500 block of Manor Street, police say.