Police identify, charge women accused of vandalizing statue outside Lancaster County Courthouse in July

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police have identified and charged two women accused of vandalizing a statue of Christopher Columbus outside the Lancaster County Courthouse on July 23.

Amanda Burg, 37, of Mountville, and Nina Rodriguez, 36, of Lancaster Township, have both been charged with criminal mischief and attempted criminal mischief in the incident, police say.

The women both contacted police after investigators distributed surveillance images that depicted them nearby at the time of the incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Lenox Lane, police say.

Police filed charges against the suspects after consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.