Police: Harrisburg man steals fire vehicle, crashes it into home in Lancaster County

Exodus Morant, 19, was allegedly found wearing a fire chief's traffic vest and badge when he was pulled from the vehicle, police say.

DENVER, Pa. — A 19-year-old Harrisburg man is facing numerous charges after police say he stole a fire company SUV and crashed it into a home in the Lancaster County borough of Denver Monday night.

Exodus J. Morant is charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, issuing false reports, driving without a license, and reckless driving in the incident, which occurred at 9:46 p.m. on the 400 block of Locust Street, police say.

According to police, Morant entered the Denver Fire Company and stole a Ford SUV command vehicle with Denver Fire Company markings.

Moments after the vehicle was reported stolen, police say they received another report stating that the vehicle had crashed into a home on the 700 block of North 6th Street. The driver, later identified as Morant, was trapped inside the vehicle, according to police.

Police say that when he was extracted from the vehicle, Morant was wearing the Denver Fire Company Chief's traffic vest and ID badge. He allegedly gave several false names to police before he was correctly identified, police say.

Morant allegedly admitted to smoking crack cocaine prior to the incident, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital for a blood test before being arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Nancy Hamill. Morant was then remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.