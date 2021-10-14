Police: Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Lititz

The crossing guard, 69-year-old Debra A. Fox, sustained a non-life-threatening injury in the incident, which happened this morning at Front and Cedar streets.

LITITZ, Pa. — Lititz Police are investigating after a school crossing guard was struck by a vehicle this morning at the intersection of East Front and North Cedar streets in the borough.

The incident occurred around 7:54 a.m., police say.

The crossing guard, identified as Debra A. Fox, 69, was struck by a vehicle driven by Daria McBroom, 42, as she crossed in the pedestrian walkway at the intersection, according to police.

Fox, who was wearing her high-visibility fluorescent vest, according to police, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

McBroom and a juvenile passenger were uninjured, police say.

There were no students in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to police.