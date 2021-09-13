Police are searching for missing Lancaster County woman

Theresa Lynn Stewart, 48, has not been in contact with her family since July, according to East Lampeter Township Police. No foul play is suspected, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing woman.

Theresa Lynn Stewart, 48, of East Lampeter Township, has not been in communication with her family since July, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

She was last known to be living on the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East, police say.

At this point, there is no suspicion of foul play, but police are attempting to locate her.

Stewart is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 125 pounds.