Police are searching for missing Lancaster County teen

RONKS, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Janaya Lopez, of Ronks, was last seen March 27 at her home on the 100 block of Ronks Road, according to East Lampeter Township Police. She is described as a Hispanic girl, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. She is believed to be in the downtown Lancaster area, police say.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Ofc. Wahlberg with East Lampeter Township Police at 717 291-4676.