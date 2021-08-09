Police are searching for missing Elizabethtown girl and her infant son

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl and her four-month-old son.
Daneishya Neal has not been since since leaving home with her son, Zymir Neal, on Sunday, according to Elizabethtown Police.
The missing girl is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a blue shirt, and white Nike sneakers. She has a nose piercing, police say.
Her son is 24 inches tall and weighs approximately 15 pounds. Police say they were not provided with a report of what the infant might be wearing.
Anyone with information on Daneishya Neal's whereabouts is asked to contact Elizabethtown Police at (717) 367-1835.