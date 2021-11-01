Police are investigating Saturday night stabbing that left one person injured in Lancaster

A 26-year-old man is in stable condition after the alleged incident, which occurred around 8:57 p.m. on the 500 block of East End Ave., police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating a sbatting that left one person injured Saturday night at the Garden Court Apartment complex on the 500 block of East End Avenue.

Officers dispatched to the scene at about 8:57 p.m. learned a male victim was injured in the incident and left in a private vehicle, police say. Investigators later learned that the victim, a 26-year-old Lancaster man, had arrived at Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

The initial information gathered at the scene was that a 30 year old male was driving in the southeast area of Lancaster when he noticed that the stabbing victim -- his ex-wife’s current boyfriend -- was following him in a vehicle. The driver attempted to elude his pursuer, but was unable to do so, police say.

The driver then stopped in a parking at Garden Court apartments, police say. He told police he was approached by the 26-year-old stabbing victim and several other people. The 26-year-old male then attacked the other driver, allegedly assaulting him with his fists until the driver managed to retrieve a knife he had in his car and stabbed the other man several times to end the assault, according to police.

The 26-year-old male victim needed surgery to treat his injuries and is in stable condition, police say. No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation continues, according to police.