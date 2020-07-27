Police are investigating multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County

One person was injured in the 5-vehicle crash, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Route 30 West near the Walnut Street exit ramp, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a five-vehicle crash that injured one person Monday morning on Route 30 near the Walnut Street exit ramp in East Lampeter Township.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Route 30 West, according to East Lampeter Township Police. As a result of the crash, one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of facial injuries.

Three passenger cars and a tractor trailer had to be towed from the scene, police say.

According to police, a light gray or silver Jeep Commander SUV was seen stopped in the left lane of travel just before the crash. The driver of the Jeep exited the vehicle for a short period of time, then continued traveling west, stopping between the Walnut Street and New Holland Pike exit ramps, police say.

The driver was described as a white woman, with a thin build and dark hair.

Police say they would like to speak to that driver.