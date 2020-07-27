Police are investigating multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a five-vehicle crash that injured one person Monday morning on Route 30 near the Walnut Street exit ramp in East Lampeter Township.
The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Route 30 West, according to East Lampeter Township Police. As a result of the crash, one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of facial injuries.
Three passenger cars and a tractor trailer had to be towed from the scene, police say.
According to police, a light gray or silver Jeep Commander SUV was seen stopped in the left lane of travel just before the crash. The driver of the Jeep exited the vehicle for a short period of time, then continued traveling west, stopping between the Walnut Street and New Holland Pike exit ramps, police say.
The driver was described as a white woman, with a thin build and dark hair.
Police say they would like to speak to that driver.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact East Lampter Township Police at (717) 291-4676.