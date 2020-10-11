Police are investigating Monday morning crash that killed Columbia woman

Mary Germer, 70, and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital as trauma patients. Germer succumbed to her injuries, Columbia Police say.

Law enforcement authorities and accident forensics agents are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Columbia Monday morning.

Mary Germer died of injuries sustained in the crash at a local hospital, according to Columbia Police.

Germer's green Dodge Caravan was struck by a gray Honda Odyssey operated by a 28-year-old Columbia man around 6:20 a.m. on the 100 block of Lancaster Avenue (Route 462) on Monday, police say.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital as trauma patients, police say.