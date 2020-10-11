Police are investigating Monday morning crash that killed Columbia woman

Law enforcement authorities and accident forensics agents are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Columbia Monday morning.
Mary Germer died of injuries sustained in the crash at a local hospital, according to Columbia Police.
Germer's green Dodge Caravan was struck by a gray Honda Odyssey operated by a 28-year-old Columbia man around 6:20 a.m. on the 100 block of Lancaster Avenue (Route 462) on Monday, police say.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital as trauma patients, police say.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia Police at (717) 684-7735.