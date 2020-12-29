Police are investigating deadly stabbing in Lancaster

A male victim was found lying inside the front door of a residence on the first block of S. Ann St. at 7:59 a.m., police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred Tuesday morning in Lancaster.

Officers dispatched to a reported disturbance on the first block of S. Ann St. at 7:59 a.m. discovered a male victim lying unconscious and unresponsive inside the front door of a residence. The victim appeared to have been stabbed, police say.

EMS responders and officers determined the male victim was beyond help, and he was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Police did not immediately identify the victim, but said he is not a resident of the building where he was found.

Investigators have spoken to several people who were brought to the police station for interviews, police say. Detectives are gathering information from residents and neighbors, as they try to piece together what happened, according to police.

Other detectives remain at the scene looking for evidence. The investigation is still in its early stages, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 735-3300, submit a tip online, or text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus a message to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.