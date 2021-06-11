Watch: Photographer captures explosion at Lancaster County barn fire

A fireball lit the night sky as firefighters battled a blaze in East Donegal Township Wednesday night. The explosion was captured by photographer John Fazekas.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A gigantic fireball ripped through the night sky in Lancaster County Wednesday night as firefighters battled a blaze at a farm in East Donegal Township.

The incident occurred at 11:15 p.m. at a farm on Donegal Creek Road, officials with the Maytown-East Donegal Fire Department said.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 40 minutes and in the latter stages of controlling the blaze when a sudden explosion sent a fireball ripping into the sky.

Investigators believe the fire, which occurred in a workshop in the barn, started with a malfunctioning lawnmower.

The explosion occurred when the flames reached a 65-gallon oil drum and ignited it, according to investigators.

The fire is believed to be accidental in nature, investigators say.

There were no reported injuries.