Watch: Photographer captures explosion at Lancaster County barn fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A gigantic fireball ripped through the night sky in Lancaster County Wednesday night as firefighters battled a blaze at a farm in East Donegal Township.
The incident occurred at 11:15 p.m. at a farm on Donegal Creek Road, officials with the Maytown-East Donegal Fire Department said.
Firefighters were on the scene for about 40 minutes and in the latter stages of controlling the blaze when a sudden explosion sent a fireball ripping into the sky.
Investigators believe the fire, which occurred in a workshop in the barn, started with a malfunctioning lawnmower.
The explosion occurred when the flames reached a 65-gallon oil drum and ignited it, according to investigators.
The fire is believed to be accidental in nature, investigators say.
There were no reported injuries.
Photographer and videographer John Fazekas was at the scene when the explosion occurred and captured it on video, which he then posted on his Facebook page.