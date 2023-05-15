Man accused of stealing 13 items from auction at Solanco Fairgrounds

Quarryville Police claim Phillip Michael Edwards, 36, bid on and agreed to pay $246 for 13 items, but left the auction without paying for them.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged a man with stealing items from an auction at the Solanco Fairgrounds last month.

Philip Michael Edwards, 36, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking in the case, according to Quarryville Police.

Investigators say that Edwards bid on 13 items at an auction on April 25, allegedly agreeing to pay $246 for the items.

But Edwards then took the items and left the auction without playing, according to police.