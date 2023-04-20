Lancaster County man charged with possession of child pornography for second time in 5 months

Phillip K. Miller, 63, of Elizabethtown, was charged with possessing child porn last December. He was charged again this month, police said Thursday.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — A Lancaster County man charged late last year with possessing and viewing child pornography is facing additional charges after police found more child pornography on his cell phone last month, investigators said Thursday.

Phillip K. Miller, 63, of Elizabethtown, was charged on March 28 with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility after West Donegal Township Police executed a search warrant and seized his cell phone.

Police were acting on a tip they received from the Lancaster County Digital Forensic Unit, which had gotten a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children program regarding a subject suspected of viewing child porn.

After Miller's cell phone was seized, police found images depicting child pornography on it while conducting a forensic examination of the device, West Donegal Township Police said.

Miller was arraigned on the new charges before Magisterial District Judge Brian Chudzik before being transported to Lancaster County Prison in default of $250,000 bail, police said.