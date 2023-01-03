Lancaster County man charged with possession of child pornography

Philip K. Miller, 63, is charged with child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility following an investigation by West Donegal Township Police.

Philip K. Miller, 63, was charged following an investigation by West Donegal Township Police.

The investigation began in July 2022, when the Lancaster County Digital Forensic Unit received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about a man suspected of viewing child pornography.

The tip led investigators to Miller, police said.

In November 2022, investigators obtained a search warrant for Miller's West Donegal Township home and discovered suspected child pornography on an electronic device belonging to Miller, according to police.

Miller was arraigned Tuesday on charges of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. Bail was set at $75,000 by District Judge Ed Tobin.