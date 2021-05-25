Lancaster man accused of groping multiple women in area of Chestnut and Lime streets

Philip Choub, of the 300 block of E. Liberty St., is charged with indecent assault and harassment, according to Lancaster Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 28-year-old Lancaster man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly groping multiple women in the area of East Chestnut and North Lime streets, police say.

Philip Choub, of the 300 block of E. Liberty St., is charged with indecent assault and harassment, according to Lancaster Police.

He allegedly grabbed and groped several women as they walked along the street, according to police. One victim told police Choub approached her from behind, grabbed her buttocks, and then grabbed her arm when she turned to confront him.

The other victims of Choub's alleged actions had left the scene by the time police arrived, but police say a witness observed them and contacted authorities about about 11:43 a.m.

The witness told police one of the victims was wearing medical style scrubs and Choub grabbed her by the waist and appeared to attempted to take her to the ground.

The witness then observed Choub grab another woman, but he fled from the area when he realized the witness was following him, police say.

The witness provided updated information to 911 dispatchers, who relayed this information to officers responding to the area.

Choub was detained by police in the area of N. Lime and E. Fulton streets and arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant, police say.

Police are requesting that any other victims or witnesses contact Detective Ryan Hockley at (717) 735-3317 or by email at hockleyr@lancasterpolice.com.