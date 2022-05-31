Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket worth $66,000 sold at Lancaster County retailer

The ticket, one of two winners, splits a $132,000 jackpot with another winner from Allegheny County.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One of two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from Sunday's drawing was sold in Lancaster County, the Lottery announced Tuesday.

The ticket, sold at a Turkey Hill store on North Reading Road in Denver, splits a $132,000 jackpot with another winner in Allegheny County, the Lottery said.

The $66,000-winning ticket correctly matched all five numbers drawn: 9-12-16-19-25.

More than 40,600 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, the Lottery said.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

Treasure Hunt debuted in May 2007 and is drawn during the day, seven days a week. Ticket sales end at 1:05 p.m. each day and drawing results are posted at palottery.com after 1:35 p.m.

To play Treasure Hunt, players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 30. Players may select their own numbers, or they may opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers.

Treasure Hunt drawings are held seven days a week, and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance.