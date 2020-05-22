PennDOT: Work on intersection improvement project on Route 272 in Lancaster County to begin Tuesday

The project will affect traffic on Route 272 between Herrville Road and Mt. Airy Road in Providence and Pequea townships

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that work will begin next week on a 5.7-mile intersection improvement project on Route 272 between Herrville Road and Mt. Airy Road in Providence and Pequea Townships in Lancaster County.

Starting Tuesday, traffic will be switched from the right lane to the left lane on Route 272 in both the northbound and southbound directions between Miller Road and Shiprock Road, PennDOT said.

In addition, crossovers will be closed at Pennsy Road and Bylerland Church Road, PennDOT said. Drivers traveling east on these roads who wish to go north on Route 272 will have to first take Route 272 South to a turnaround near Mt. Airy Road, PennDOT said.

Motorists traveling west who wish to travel south will take Route 272 north to the existing jug handle just north of Brooks Avenue, according to PennDOT.

The $5,056,901 contract was awarded to JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, according to PennDOT.

Work includes reconstruction of the existing 20-foot median, with mountable barrier constructed at the Byerland Church Road and Pennsy Road intersections with Route 272 to prevent crossover and U-turns from these side roads onto Route 272, as well as milling, paving, signing and other miscellaneous construction.

Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed next year, according to PennDOT.

The project will result in narrower lanes and wider shoulders at select locations to calm traffic and accommodate carriages, and loons at the turnarounds at Byerland Church Road to provide a wider turning radius, PennDOT said.

Route 272 northbound will be reduced to a single lane with wider shoulders at the tunnel just south of Pennsy Road to reduce speeds and accommodate carriages.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.