PennDOT: Work along Route 30 East will result in short-term shoulder closures in western Lancaster County

The work will affect drivers on Route 30 East between the Susquehanna River and Rohrstown Road, PennDOT says.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that work has begun on an Intelligent Transportation System project along the Route 30 corridor in Lancaster County.

Drivers should expect to encounter short-term shoulder closures during daylight hours on Route 30 East between the Susquehanna River and Rohrstown Road, PennDOT said.

The work includes trenching, plowing, conduit, junction boxes, wood pole installation, fiber optics, copper cable wiring, caissons, concrete foundations, sign structures, Dynamic Message Signs, traffic cameras, outdoor wireless radios, Dynamic Message Sign retrofitting and new guide rail, according to PennDOT.

All of the work will be performed during daylight hours under short term shoulder closures, PennDOT said. Any work requiring lane closures will be performed overnight.

This work is part of an ITS project spanning multiple counties in south central Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT. Bruce and Merilees Electric Company of New Castle is the prime contractor on this $7,463,689 project.