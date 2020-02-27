PennDOT to begin project on Route 272 in Lancaster County Monday

The work affects a 5.7-mile stretch of the road between Herrville and Mt. Airy roads in Providence and Pequea townships, PennDOT says

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT announced that work on a 5.7-mile construction project on Route 272 between Herrville Road and Mt. Airy Road in Providence and Pequea townships in Lancaster County will begin Monday.

The work includes reconstruction of an existing 20-foot median, with a mountable barrier built at the Bylerland and Pennsy Road intersections with Route 272. The barrier is being built to prevent crossover and U-turns from these side roads onto Route 272, PennDOT said.

The project also includes milling, paving, signing, and other related construction work, according to PennDOT.

It is expected to be finished in spring of 2021, PennDOT said.

The project will result in narrower lanes and wider shoulders at select locations to calm traffic and accommodate carriages, and loons at the turnarounds at Byerland Church Road to provide a wider turning radius, according to PennDOT.

Route 272 northbound will be reduced to a single lane with wider shoulders at the tunnel just south of Pennsy Road to reduce speeds and accommodate carriages, PennDOT said.

Monday, the contractor will begin reconstructing the median at the south end of the project, near Mt. Airy Road, according to PennDOT. Impact on traffic is expected to be minimal, PennDOT said.