PennDOT seeks online feedback for proposed Church Street improvement project set for 2022 in East Hempfield Township

The planned project would close the busy Lancaster County roadway for approximately two months, PennDOT said

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is inviting the public to view an online plan display regarding a proposed repair improvement project on a busy Lancaster County roadway.

The planned improvement and resurfacing project affects Church Street in East Hempfield Township, from the intersection with Huntington Place to the intersection with Main Street just south of Landisville, PennDOT says.

The project calls for base repair, milling and resurfacing of the roadway, guiderail and drainage updates, new signs and pavement markings, the addition of new box culvert, and realignment of horizontal curves.

The work would close the affected area of Church Street for approximately two months, PennDOT said. A 7.7-mile detour would take traffic along Route 23 (Main Street), Prospect Road/Spooky Nook Road, Broad Street, and Old Prospect Road, according to PennDOT.

Work is expected to be performed during the 2022 construction season, according to PennDOT. The project is still in its design phase.

In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only, PennDOT said. A digital version of the information will be available to view online until September 20, 2020.