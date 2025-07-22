Traffic delays expected on Route 30 at Centerville Road bridge in Lancaster County this week

There will be 5 rolling stops of up to 15 minutes on Route 30 East starting at 9 p.m. tonight, and on Route 30 West starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, PennDOT said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced there are rolling stops planned for Tuesday and Thursday nights on Route 30 at the Centerville Road interchange in Lancaster County so that workers can set beams on the new Centerville Road bridge, which spans the highway.

Weather permitting, there will be five rolling stops of up to 15 minutes on Route 30 East after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and on Route 30 West after 9 p.m. Thursday, PennDOT said.

A lane restriction on Route 30 will be in place at 7:30 p.m. for staging prior to the rolling stops on both nights, PennDOT added.

Delays are expected while the rolling stops are in place. Travelers should consider alternate routes, PennDOT said.

The work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project, which consists of structure replacement, Superpave overlay, base replacement, roadway widening, milling, guiderail improvements, drainage improvements, pavement markings, ADA improvements, traffic signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction.

The project includes work on Centerville Road from Cornerstone Drive to Marietta Avenue (Route 23), and Marietta Avenue from Centerville Road to Stony Battery Road.

JD Eckman, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $36.3 million project.

Work is expected to be completed by July 22, 2025.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.