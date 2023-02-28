x
Lancaster County

Sign structure inspections along Route 30 will cause temporary traffic restrictions in Lancaster County

The work is expected to last about two weeks, beginning Monday, March 6, according to PennDOT.
Credit: WPMT

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that sign structure inspections scheduled along Route 30 in Lancaster County over the next two weeks could result in temporary traffic restrictions.

The scheduled inspections will extend from the Route 741/Millersville/Rohrerstown exit east to the intersection of Route 462, PennDOT said in a press release.

The work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 6 through Thursday, March 9, and will continue the following week, Monday, March 13, through Thursday, March 16, according to PennDOT.

There will be short-term lane restrictions at various locations in both directions of Route 30 within the work limits. The restrictions will be in one direction at a time.

Motorists should be alert, watch for changing traffic patterns and slow-moving vehicles and drive with caution through the area, PennDOT said.

