Scheduled ramp closures on Route 222 in Lancaster County postponed due to rain, PennDOT says

The ramps from Route 222 South to Col. Howard Boulevard (Route 272/Denver/PA Turnpike) and from Col. Howard Boulevard to Route 222 South will be closed Tuesday night

DENVER, Pa. — A resurfacing project on Route 222 in Lancaster County that was scheduled for Monday night has been postponed due to rain, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Monday.

The affected portion of the roadway was in East Cocalico and Brecknock townships, PennDOT said.

The work will now be performed (weather permitting) from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, PennDOT said.

The ramps from southbound Route 222 to Col. Howard Boulevard (Route 272/Denver/PA Turnpike) and from Col. Howard Boulevard to southbound Route 222 will be closed for paving overnight, PennDOT said.

Travelers on southbound Route 222 wishing to exit at Col. Howard Boulevard (Route 272/Denver/PA Turnpike) should proceed south to the Route 322 (Ephrata) Exit, bear left at the off-ramp, then keep left to northbound Route 222 and Col. Howard Boulevard (Route 272/Denver/PA Turnpike).

Travelers on Col. Howard Boulevard wishing to go south on Route 222 should take Route 222 north to the Adamstown/Knauers Exit, then turn left onto Route 568 and proceed south on Route 222.

The work is part of a resurfacing project from just south of Lausch Road in East Cocalico Township to the Berks County line in Brecknock Township and includes the four ramps at Col. Howard Boulevard (Route 272/Denver/PA Turnpike Exit).

The project includes milling, concrete pavement patching, overlay of the existing roadway, guide rail, pavement markings, signing updates and other miscellaneous construction from Lausch Road to the Berks County line and the interchange ramps to Colonel Howard Boulevard.

Nighttime paving will continue on the Route 222 mainline, and begin on Col. Howard Boulevard (SR 1040) under Route 222. There will be lane and shoulder closures during nighttime hours. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.