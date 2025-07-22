Roadwork scheduled for Marietta Avenue between Centerville Road and Stony Battery Road in Lancaster County

PennDOT said the 4-week project could include lane shifts and lane closures, as needed, between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Motorists should be ready for potential delays.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Motorists in Lancaster County are advised to be ready for road work along Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) between Stony Battery Road and Centerville Avenue.

On Wednesday, workers will begin a water line relocation on the roadway, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The work will continue from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for approximately four weeks, PennDOT said.

There will be the potential for lane shifts and lane closures, as needed, during work hours, according to PennDOT. This could cause major delays.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes if possible.

This work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project, which consists of structure replacement, Superpave overlay, base replacement, roadway widening, milling, guiderail improvements, drainage improvements, pavement markings, ADA improvements, traffic signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction.

The project includes work on Centerville Road from Cornerstone Drive to Marietta Avenue (Route 23), and Marietta Avenue from Centerville Road to Stony Battery Road.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the prime contractor on this $36.3 million project.