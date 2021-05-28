PennDOT: Pavement preservation work on 2.4-mile stretch of Route 283 in Lancaster County to begin Sunday night

There will be lane closures overnight from Sunday through Thursday on a stretch of the highway from the Dauphin County line to the Elizabethtown Road Bridge.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Pavement preservation work on a 2.4-mile stretch of Route 283 in Mount Joy Township and Elizabethtown Borough in Lancaster County is scheduled to begin on Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The project consists of diamond grinding, concrete patching, spall repair, guide rail updates, and pavement marking updates from Conewago Creek at the Dauphin County line to the Elizabethtown Road Bridge spanning Route 283, PennDOT said.

The contractor is expected to work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday, according to PennDOT. There's a chance the work could extend into Friday and Saturday nights.

Lane closures will be in place during work hours, PennDOT said.

There will also be ramp closures at Route 743, according to PennDOT.

The project, which is being performed by JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, is expected to be completed by October 7.