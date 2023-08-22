PennDOT hosts hiring event to fill winter positions

The job fair will take place at the Lancaster County Maintenance Office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a hiring event today to help fill their open winter positions.

The job fair is focused on winter temporary and permanent CDL operator and diesel equipment mechanic positions the department offers in Lancaster County. CDL operators start at $21 and hour and the mechanic positions start at $25.91 an hour, PennDOT said.

Staff will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators, who must have a valid Pennsylvania CDL Class A or B with air brake restriction removed, and diesel equipment mechanics, who must have a valid CDL and a PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On-the-spot applications, interviews and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license and medical examiners card, PennDOT said.

The department also asks applicants to bring two forms of identification with them, as there may be on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers for select positions.

Human Resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment. Laptops will also be set up with staff available to help navigate the online application.

The hiring event will be held at the Lancaster County Maintenance Office, located at 2105 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster. The job fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those looking for more information may call 717-299-7621.

PennDOT also has the following hiring events planned: