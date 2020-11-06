PennDOT announces online plans display for Route 1024 (Lincoln Road) project near Lititz, Lancaster County

The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Lincoln Road over Hammer Creek.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 1024 (Lincoln Road) superstructure replacement project. This project is located at the bridge that carries Lincoln Road over Hammer Creek at the border of Clay and Warwick townships, roughly three miles northeast of the Borough of Lititz.

The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Lincoln Road over Hammer Creek.

The project consists of replacing the almost 50-year old prestressed concrete beams and deck, new approach pavement, rock scour protection, guide rail, and minor drainage updates. The bridge will be maintained at its current width and will include two 11-foot lanes and 8-foot shoulders.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic for approximately five months during construction. A detour will use Route 1024 (Lincoln Road) to Route 1035 (Brunnerville Road/Clay Creek Road) to Route 322. The Conestoga Trail, which runs parallel to Hammer Creek on the west bank, will be maintained for pedestrian traffic throughout construction.

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2021 construction season.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, plans displays will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from June 10, 2020, to July 10, 2020.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Lancaster County box then the tile marked Lincoln Road Over Hammer Creek.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Derek R. Mitch, PennDOT Project Manager, at dmitch@pa.gov or 717-772-0034.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

