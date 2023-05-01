Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Lancaster County turkey barn

The fire was reported at 2:20 a.m. Monday on the 300 block of East Lexington Road in Penn Township. No livestock were injured, according to police.

LITITZ, Pa. — Police, firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of a barn fire in northern Lancaster County overnight, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

The fire was reported at 2:20 a.m. at a turkey farm on the 300 block of East Lexington Road in Penn Township, police said.

The property owner reported that he heard an explosion, and saw flames and smoke coming from the turkey barn when he went outside to investigate.

Fire companies from Brickerville, Brunnerville, Lititz, and Rothsville were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and no livestock were harmed in the fire, police said.