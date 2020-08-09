Penn State Health will open new facility at former Toys R Us building in Lancaster

The former building is part of the Crossings at Conestoga Creek mixed-use space, adjacent to Long's Park.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn State Health and High Real Estate Group LLC announced Tuesday that the healthcare company has signed a lease to occupy the former Toys R Us building at 1430 Harrisburg Pike, where it will build a new, state-of-the-art outpatient facility.

The facility is expected to open in winter of 2021, company officials said in a press release.

It will be part of the Crossings at Conestoga Creek, "a planned, Main Street-oriented open-air development combining retail, multi-family residential and hospitality components on Lancaster City’s busy western gateway corridor," according to High Real Estate Group.

“When Physicians Alliance of Lancaster joined Penn State Health in 2017, we committed to placing diagnostic and treatment services in the community to support their practices," said Steve Massini, CEO of Penn State Health. "This high profile location, and the construction of a state-of-the-art medical center on State Road, will make these services conveniently accessible to people living nearby."

“We’re delighted that Penn State Health, a top-tier Pennsylvania medical service provider, will be a highly visible ‘front door’ for The Crossings,” said Mark Fitzgerald, president and chief operating officer of High Real Estate Group. “Penn State Health is an excellent complement to The Crossings’ pedestrian-friendly retail environment, and their vital services will be an important community asset that contributes to Lancaster’s vibrancy.”

Penn State Health will replace the façade of the building and finish 25,000 square feet of the interior by March 2022. The remainder of the interior will be phase two of the project but a timeline has yet to be determined, High said.

The grounds, parking and lot configuration will remain the same. Greenfield Architects Ltd. is the designer and High Construction Company is the general contractor.

Located on 6.3 acres opposite Long’s Park and adjacent to The Crossings, the infill project is an example of adaptive reuse within the urban growth boundary, according to High.

A Toys R Us affiliate vacated the building in June 2018 when the chain retailer declared bankruptcy. High Real Estate Group, the developer of The Crossings, purchased the property in May 2019.