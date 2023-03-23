Popular fishing spot near Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center will re-open this season

Swarr Run was closed near the construction site last year but will be stocked and ready for anglers who wish to access it via the medical center campus this season.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A popular stream for Lancaster County anglers will re-open for fishing season this year near the newly constructed Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center.

Swarr Run was closed in the area around the medical center during its construction last year, but it is stocked and will be ready to go when trout season opens, the center said in a press release.

Mentored Youth Trout Day will be held Saturday, while the season opens for all licensed anglers on Saturday, April 1.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocked the waterway on March 16.

There will be signage on the campus of Lancaster Medical Center to provide direction to anglers on parking, access to Swarr Run and basic regulations, the medical center said.

“We are excited to share this spot with our community,” said Claire Mooney, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Lancaster Medical Center. “We know recreational activities are part of overall wellness, and we are just as committed to being a community partner as we are to providing high-quality health care."