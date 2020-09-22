Penn Manor School District announces plans to move back to full, in-person learning model in November

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The Penn Manor School District in Lancaster County announced Tuesday its School Board has approved a plan to extend the current blended learning format through November 5 while beginning to transition to a full, in-person learning format later in November.
According to the school district, the Board's plan includes:
- Keeping students in their current Group A and Group B formats through the first marking period on November 5.
- Providing additional live video learning opportunities for Blended Learning students when they are not physically in school between now and Nov. 5.
- On September 28, the school district will begin bringing targeted students with disabilities and English Language Learners back to schools four days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday).
- On November 9, begin transitioning students in grades 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, and 12 to full in-person instruction.
- On November 16, begin transitioning students in grades 8, 10 and 11 to full in-person instruction.
- Operating Penn Manor Virtual School in its current format through the 2020-2021 school year, regardless of any changes in school-based instruction.
This plan is subject to alteration based on the status of COVID-19 cases in the district's schools and community and will be reviewed by the school board at its November 2 meeting before full implementation, the school district said.
Parents will be notified by school principals regarding the impact of these changes on specific school procedures, according to the district.