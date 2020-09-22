Penn Manor School District announces plans to move back to full, in-person learning model in November

The district's current blended learning model will remain in place until the end of the marking period on Nov. 5.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The Penn Manor School District in Lancaster County announced Tuesday its School Board has approved a plan to extend the current blended learning format through November 5 while beginning to transition to a full, in-person learning format later in November.

According to the school district, the Board's plan includes:

Keeping students in their current Group A and Group B formats through the first marking period on November 5.

Providing additional live video learning opportunities for Blended Learning students when they are not physically in school between now and Nov. 5.

On September 28, the school district will begin bringing targeted students with disabilities and English Language Learners back to schools four days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday).

On November 9, begin transitioning students in grades 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, and 12 to full in-person instruction.

On November 16, begin transitioning students in grades 8, 10 and 11 to full in-person instruction.

Operating Penn Manor Virtual School in its current format through the 2020-2021 school year, regardless of any changes in school-based instruction.

This plan is subject to alteration based on the status of COVID-19 cases in the district's schools and community and will be reviewed by the school board at its November 2 meeting before full implementation, the school district said.