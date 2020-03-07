Penn Cinema to host fireworks display at Lititz Airport

LITITZ, Pa. — The traditional July 4 fireworks at Lititz Springs Park may be a COVID-19 casualty, but that doesn't mean the skies above the Lancaster County borough won't be alight on Independence Day.
Penn Cinema, the Lancaster County movie theater located just outside Lititz off Route 501, announced Thursday on Facebook it is hosting a July 4 fireworks display.
Fireworks viewers can park at the movie theater's parking lot for a $5 per vehicle cash fee, with proceeds benefiting Lititz Springs Park, the theater said.
Spaces will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The parking lot will open at 8:30 p.m., with fireworks following at 9:30. The show is expected to last about 10 minutes, the theater said.
Social distancing guidelines, mask requirements and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, Penn Cinema said.
