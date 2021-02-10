Pedestrian dead after being struck by 3 vehicles

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State police said a pedestrian died after they were struck by three vehicles in East Drumore Township on Saturday night.

A pedestrian standing in the middle of the road, for unknown reasons, was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Route 272 around 10:44 p.m. on Saturday night, according to police.

The pedestrian was thrown into the southbound lane of Route 272 and struck by a second vehicle described as a late 1990s blue Jeep Cherokee with a Maryland registration. Police said the Jeep left the scene before they arrived.

A third vehicle, that had been driving behind the second vehicle in the southbound lanes also struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.