Two pedestrians struck while crossing street in Lititz, police say

LITITZ, Pa. — A 17-year-old driver will receive a traffic citation after they allegedly struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk Monday afternoon in Lititz, police said Tuesday.

One of the pedestrians was treated for a non-life-threatening injury by EMS personnel at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 3:14 p.m. on the first block of North Broad Street, Lititz Borough Police said.

The juvenile, whom police did not identify, was exiting the Lititz Springs Park in their vehicle by turning left onto North Broad Street, police said. The driver did not yield right-of-way to the pedestrians, who were crossing North Broad Street in the crosswalk, according to police.