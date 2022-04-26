Police are investigating pedestrian crash in Lancaster; 70-year-old man injured

The 70-year-old man was struck while crossing the 1900 block of Oregon Pike, police say. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact authorities.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian in Lancaster last week.

The crash occurred on the 1900 block of Oregon Pike at around 9:21 p.m. on April 21, according to Manheim Township Police.

The victim, a 70-year-old Manheim Township man, sustained serious injuries, police say. He was transported from the scene to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle that struck him stayed on the scene, police say.