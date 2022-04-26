x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Police are investigating pedestrian crash in Lancaster; 70-year-old man injured

The 70-year-old man was struck while crossing the 1900 block of Oregon Pike, police say. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact authorities.
Credit: Associated Press/David Zalubowski

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian in Lancaster last week.

The crash occurred on the 1900 block of Oregon Pike at around 9:21 p.m. on April 21, according to Manheim Township Police. 

The victim, a 70-year-old Manheim Township man, sustained serious injuries, police say. He was transported from the scene to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle that struck him stayed on the scene, police say.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

More Videos

In Other News

Officials warn about water safety as crews find missing kayaker dead in Lancaster