Pa. College of Art & Design receives $400,000 High Foundation grant to turn former Chameleon Club building into Creative Hub

The building, located at 223 N. Water St. with facades on the 200 block of N. Prince St., will be an instructional space for its new major in Live Experience Design.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design announced it has received a grant from the High Foundation to help its work in turning the 200 block of North Prince Street into a Creative Hub.

The Foundation awarded a grant of $400,000 to the College to begin the work of revitalization, through the renovation of 223 North Water Street, the former Chameleon Club—one of Lancaster's cultural landmarks for more than three decades.

The Chamelelon closed in September 2020.

The building, which also has facades on North Prince Street, also once served as the Fraternal Order of Eagles social club for 85 years.

The College plans to honor the history of the building by creating instructional space for its new major in Live Experience Design so students can learn their craft in real production facilities.

The High Foundation gift will enable the College to create contemporary, technology-enhanced learning spaces and pursue student housing options.

“Supporting Live Experience Design is a cornerstone of our expansion on the block, but the whole vision is much larger,” said PCA&D president Michael Molla, citing the College’s strategic plan to be a leader at the intersection of art, design, creative entrepreneurship and innovation. “As we are located in the heart of Lancaster’s thriving arts community, we can harness the power of creativity and design-thinking and use it to prepare this region for the future.”

As part of the College’s strategic plan, in addition to fortifying its traditional strengths in majors like Fine Art and Illustration, the College has been developing new curriculum responsive to the needs of the local and regional creative communities like certificates in Data Visualization and Business in Creative Industry, as well as the new major in Live Experience Design.

“We are excited to support the ongoing vibrancy of the creative workforce and the economic impact the arts and culture bring to our downtown communities here in Lancaster,” said Robin Stauffer, executive director of the High Foundation. “The arts act as a powerful economic engine for the city and our region.”