Convicted Lancaster County sex offender charged with having sexual contact with minor from 2012-14

Paul Woolery, 50, of Lancaster, is a registered sex offender on the Megan's Law website due to a 2000 conviction for sexual abuse by forcible compulsion, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man already registered as a Megan's Law sex offender has been charged with having sexual contact with another juvenile over a two-year span between 2012 and 2014, Manor Township Police say.

Paul Woolery, 50, of Lancaster, is charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of a minor, and unlawful contact with a minor, according to police. He was charged after a lengthy investigation revealed he had sexual contact with a juvenile at a home on the 500 block of Brandywine Road in Manor Township, police say.

Woolery is registered as a sex offender on the Megan's Law website after being convicted in 2000 of sexual abuse in the first degree by forcible compulsion in June 2000.