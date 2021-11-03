Convicted Lancaster County sex offender charged with having sexual contact with minor from 2012-14

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man already registered as a Megan's Law sex offender has been charged with having sexual contact with another juvenile over a two-year span between 2012 and 2014, Manor Township Police say.
Paul Woolery, 50, of Lancaster, is charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of a minor, and unlawful contact with a minor, according to police. He was charged after a lengthy investigation revealed he had sexual contact with a juvenile at a home on the 500 block of Brandywine Road in Manor Township, police say.
Woolery is registered as a sex offender on the Megan's Law website after being convicted in 2000 of sexual abuse in the first degree by forcible compulsion in June 2000.
He was arraigned on the Manor Township charges by Magisterial District Justice Joshua Keller and released on bail.