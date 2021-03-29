PennDOT, SCTA to open new parking lot for Amtrak commuters at Lancaster Station

The lot, located at the corner of N. Christian St. and McGovern Avenue, will have 53 spaces available for monthly lease. No daily parking will be permitted.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the South-Central Transit Authority announced Monday they will open a parking lot adjacent to the Lancaster Train Station to assist Amtrak riders who begin their commute in the city.

The parking lot, located at the corner of Christian Street and McGovern Avenue across the street from the train station, will have 53 spaces available, including two handicap spaces.

Parking will be available for monthly fees, with no daily parking available, the agencies said.

The lot will open April 1.

“This project is an important first step in expanding parking at the Lancaster Train Station,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary of Multimodal Transportation Jennie Granger. “It will maximize parking, provide lighting and sidewalk improvements, as well as create improved ADA accessibility easing travel congestion overall.”

The monthly rate for one parking space is $100, making the cost less than $4 a day, PennDOT said.

As an additional incentive, customers will receive a $50 rate for the first month when they sign a monthly lease.

Once a lease is submitted, SCTA staff will coordinate with the customers to receive their parking pass.

The lot is owned and was constructed by PennDOT, but will be managed by SCTA, the local administrative authority that oversees Red Rose Transit Authority in Lancaster County and Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority in Berks County.

“SCTA looks forward to working with PennDOT to help resolve the parking issues at the Lancaster Amtrak station to make it easier for the public to access needed train service,” said Executive Director Dave Kilmer.