Two additional suspects charged in connection to Oct. 2021 shooting at Lancaster's Park City Mall

Elijah Deliz, 18, and Sergio Vargas, 30, were two of the "main actors in the incident," according to Lancaster Police.

Police in Lancaster County have charged two additional suspects for their alleged roles leading up to a shooting in the Park City Mall last year.

18-year-old Elijah Deliz and 30-year-old Sergio Vargas, both of Lancaster, are charged with possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct in relation to the incident, which occurred on Oct. 17 at the Lancaster County mall.

Both men were two of the "main actors in the incident," according to Lancaster Police.

Both are wanted on the charges and remain at large, police say.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, who was 16 years old at the time of the alleged incident, is accused of firing three shots inside the mall during a physical altercation that allegedly involved Deliz and Vargas.

One of the shots hit Deliz in the thigh, while the second shot traveled about 70 feet before striking a bystander in the arm. The bullet then struck and shattered a window at a Sephora makeup store.

Sanchez then fired a third shot that struck both himself and Vargas in the hand.

Another bystander, who was legally carrying a concealed firearm, approached the scene and fired three shots at Sanchez, striking him in the elbow and hand and ending the fight. The bystander disarmed Sanchez and rendered aid until police arrived.

Sanchez is charged with two felony counts of criminal attempted homicide, three felony counts of aggravated assault, and 52 misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person. He entered a plea of not guilty to all charges at a hearing on Dec. 10, 2021.

The bystander who shot Sanchez was not charged in the incident.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said the investigation determined the bystander was justified in firing at Sanchez based on his belief that he and others were in danger of death or serious bodily injury, that multiple shots had already been fired, and that Sanchez was still armed.